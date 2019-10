Joe Boyle’s Finn Harps under-19 side were beaten on penalties by Shamrock Rovers in their National League quarter-final at Finn Park.

Harps went ahead in the second half through Stephen Doherty -who had come on as a substitute for the first team against UCD the night before – but Rovers replied almost immediately.

The game ended 1-1 and went to extra-time and Harps had the better chances.

But Rovers progressed, winning 6-5 on pens.