Just like in Donegal, it’s senior semi final weekend in Derry.

There will be a new name on the John McLaughlin Cup in 2019 after Eoghan Rua Coleriane had lost in the earlier rounds.

On Saturday evening, Banagher play Magherfelt and on Sunday Slaughtneil meet Glen.

Tom Comack has been looking at the last four in the Oak Leaf County with former Derry star Conleith Gilligan…