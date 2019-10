Finn Harps are closing in on the Relegation Play-Off spot after they played out a 0-0 draw with UCD on Friday night.

Harps had the majority of the chances in the game but they couldn’t breach the UCD defence.

The results means that Harps remain six points ahead of bottom place UCD with just three games to go.

After the game Chris Ashmore spoke to Harps’ defender Jacob Borg…

Defender Sam Todd gave his thoughts to Diarmaid Doherty…