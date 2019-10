Dungloe have secured their Donegal Senior Football Championship after they defeated Ardara 3-9 to 2-10.

Dungloe started the brightest and led by 1-2 to 0-1 after just eight minutes. At half time there was five points between the sides as Dungloe led 1-6 to 0-4.

Ardara battled back and got the game back to within two points but it was just a little too late as Dungloe ran out winners.

Martin McHugh was there for Highland Radio Sport…