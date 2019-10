Dundalk has proved to be a happy hunting ground again for Oisin Orr.

The Ballyare jockey picked up his 37th win of the flat season on Friday night, taking 8/1 shot Buzz Killington to victory for Noel Meade in the one mile apprentice handicap.

The win puts him at the top of the Apprentice Champion standings with AJ Slattery.

The flat season finishes in Naas in the first week of November.

Oisin, who is in his final year of apprentice has accumulated 40 wins in 2019.