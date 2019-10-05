Donegal Sports Star Awards School nominations now open

Nominations are now being taken for the Donegal Sports Star Schools Awards. Only achievements at Primary and Secondary Schools sporting competitions in the academic year September 2018 to June 2019 will be eligible for consideration by the committee. Any achievements through Clubs will not be considered. A short list of those successes along with information on sports participation levels is all that is required when submitting nominations which will close on Friday, 25th October.

Media officer with the Donegal Sports Star Awards Committee Declan Kerr joined Chris Ashmore on Saturday Sport to discuss this years awards…