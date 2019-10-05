Donegal Championship Results 05/10/19

Senior Championship Championship Relegation Play Offs

Ardara 3-09 V 2-10 Dungloe

Malin 2-13 V 1-07 Four Masters

Intermediate Football Championship Semi Finals
Naomh Brid 1-08 V 1-09 St Naul’s

Aodh Rua 0-14 V 0-14 Cloughaneely *After Extra Time

Intermediate Football Championship Relegation Play OFF

Naomh Ultan 0-07 V 0-08 Burt

Junior  Football Championship Semi Finals

Buncrana 1-10 V 0-09 Convoy

Letterkenny Gaels 1-13 V 0-09 Na Rossa

Senior B Championship  Semi Finals @ Glenswilly

Glenfin 1-11 V 4-11 St Eunan’s

Kilcar 2-10 V 2-09 Naomh Conaill

Intermediate B Championship Semi Finals

Cloughaneely 1-07 V 0-07 St Naul’s

Aodh Rua BS 0-07 V 1-09 Red Hughs

Junior B Group A

Buncrana 2-09 V 4-09 Urris

