Donegal Championship Results 05/10/19

Senior Championship Championship Relegation Play Offs
Ardara 3-09 V 2-10 Dungloe
Malin 2-13 V 1-07 Four Masters
Intermediate Football Championship Semi Finals
Naomh Brid 1-08 V 1-09 St Naul’s
Aodh Rua 0-14 V 0-14 Cloughaneely *After Extra Time
Intermediate Football Championship Relegation Play OFF
Naomh Ultan 0-07 V 0-08 Burt
Junior Football Championship Semi Finals
Buncrana 1-10 V 0-09 Convoy
Letterkenny Gaels 1-13 V 0-09 Na Rossa
Senior B Championship Semi Finals @ Glenswilly
Glenfin 1-11 V 4-11 St Eunan’s
Kilcar 2-10 V 2-09 Naomh Conaill
Intermediate B Championship Semi Finals
Cloughaneely 1-07 V 0-07 St Naul’s
Aodh Rua BS 0-07 V 1-09 Red Hughs
Junior B Group A
Buncrana 2-09 V 4-09 Urris