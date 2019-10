Buncrana are through to the Donegal Junior Championship final after their 1-10 to 0-9 win over Convoy.

In the other semi-final Letterkenny Gaels defeated Declan Bonner’s Na Rossa 1-14 to 0-9 to progress to their first ever Donegal Junior Championship final

Tom Comack spoke with Buncrana’s John Campbell after he scored 1-7 of his sides 1-10…

Letterkenny Gael’s goalscorer Conor McBrearty gave his thoughts to Tom Comack after his sides historic victory…