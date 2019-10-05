Man arrested on suspicion of child abduction

A man has been arrested in Derry on suspicion of attempted child abduction.

Police received a report of a man acting suspiciously towards children in The Old Fort, Strathfoyle area yesterday afternoon at around 4:35pm.

Following the incident, a number of residents kept the man at the scene until officers arrived a short time later.

He was arrested and remains in police custody at this time.

Police say enquiries are ongoing and are appealing to anyone with any information to contact them at Strand Road.