The Score presented by Diarmaid Doherty is broadcast Thursday evenings from 7.05pm to 8pm.

On the first edition of the programme, Diamaid is joined in studio by Ryan Ferry of the Donegal News plus we hear from Finn Harps Manager Ollie Horgan, Derry City boss Declan Devine and Ulster Senior League Assistant Manager Gavin Cullen.

Gary McDaid runs the rule on the Donegal Senior Championship Semi Finals and Brett McGinty talks pro boxing.