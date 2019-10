It’s down to four in the Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Donegal Senior Football Championship.

In Sunday’s semi final’s double header at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey, St Eunan’s meet Naomh Conaill at 1.30pm and then at 3.30pm defending champions Gaoth Dobhair will battle with 2017 winners Kilcar.

Tom Comack has been looking ahead to the games with Glenties man Martin Doherty…