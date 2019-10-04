Police in Omagh appeal for information following assault on vulnerable man

Police in Omagh are appealing for witnesses following an assault on a vulnerable man in the forecourt of a business on the Dromore Road on Wednesday afternoon.

At around 2:20pm a 35 year old man suffered minor injuries after being assaulted by another man who is described as having a southern accent, dark brown hair, was wearing dark clothing and was driving a white Ford Transit.

Constable Holmes says it was a very traumatising experience for the victim.

Anyone who may have witnessed the assault is asked to contact police at Omagh.