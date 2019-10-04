Paul Hegarty on Harps not taking chances

The fight for survival at the bottom of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division will go to another game.

Finn Harps and UCD played out a 0-0 draw on Friday at Finn Park which means the gap between the two sides remains at six points with three games left in the season.

Harps are still in the driving seat for the play off spot with the points advantage and a superior goal difference.

Another defeat for UCD would all but send them to the First Division.

Harps had the better of the chances and Assistant Manager Paul Hegarty feels they should have done more in front of goal…