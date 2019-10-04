Hotels and guesthouses in Donegal concerned over tourism performance

There’s concern in hotels and guesthouses in Donegal over tourism performance this year and the challenges facing the sector, including Brexit and increasing costs of doing business.

According to the latest national industry survey from the Irish Hotels Federation 57% of hotels have seen a fall in overall business levels compared to this time last year while 33% report an increase.

In Donegal, the sector supports 7,500 jobs and contributes some €249m to the local economy annually.

IHF Donegal branch chair, Paul Diver says businesses are now at a crossroads as Brexit edges ever the more closer: