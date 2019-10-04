Harps Chairperson Sean Quinn emphasises importance of home crowd

Finn Harps take on UCD at Finn Park on Friday (KO 8pm) in a crucial game in the battle at the bottom of the table. Harps are currently 6 points ahead of the visitors, so a win on Friday night would make survival a difficult task for the students with just three league games left after this match.

Each previous meeting this season has gone the way of the home sides, with Harps going down to 3-0 and 1-0 defeats at Belfield, but scoring our first win of the season with a 3-0 victory back in May. Two weeks ago Harps secured a hard fought scoreless draw away to Cork City, while the visitors lost at home 2-0 to Sligo Rovers in their last league game. Since then UCD have beaten Crumlin United 4-1 in the Leinster Senior Cup before going down 3-2 to Athlone Town last Monday in the same competition.

Finn Harps Chairperson Sean Quinn emphasised the importance of the home crowd in this game. “It is well documented that we have had a long period with only a few home games so we are looking forward to Friday night. We need our fans to come out in numbers and really get behind the team. Our fans know what a big game this is, and a big, noisy home crowd can make a real difference in nights like this.”

He also added, “While the weather this week has not been great, the forecast for Friday is for a dry day and it should be a good night for football. Tickets are available at the usual outlets around the county and we are asking our supporters to come out and back the Harps for this one. Not only that, our U19s have a home quarter final on Saturday at Finn Park at 2pm while the U17s have their own quarter final at Ballyare on Sunday at 3pm, so we have a trio of huge games this weekend that reflect the hard work and dedication that many people have put in throughout the year.”

In team news, Daniel O’Reilly and Nathan Boyle are suspended for this game.