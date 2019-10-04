Donegal town bracing itself for more flooding as high tides imminent

Residents around Donegal town are bracing themselves for more high tides this morning after a number of homes were flooded overnight.

A combination of the incoming tide along with already high volumes of water in the River Eske is said to be leaving the town majorly susceptible to more flooding.

Currently, the approach toad from Laghey to Donegal Town near the craft village which is impassable while road between the Abbey Vocational school and Abbott’s pharmaceutical is also said to severely impacted.

Director of Economic Development and Emergency Services at Donegal County Council Garry Martin says they are doing all they can to mitigate any more damage: