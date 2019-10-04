Derry lose to Dundalk and slip to 4th – Barry McNamee Reaction

Derry City lost to Premier Division Champions Dundalk 1-0 at Oriel Park on Friday night.

The games only goal came from Daniel Kelly on 64 minutes. The defeat was just Derry’s fourth away from home this season.

With three games left the Candytrips drop to fourth in the standings and move out of the Europa League place.

That spot has now been taken by Bohemians who beat Cork City at Dalymount Park 1-0.

The three points were secured by a Derek Pender goal two minutes into the second half.

The Dublin side are now two points ahead of Derry.

Derry midfielder Barry McNamee told Kevin McLaughlin they didn’t do enough to get something from the game in Dundalk…