Concern over visibility of junctions between two major roundabouts

There are calls on the Design Team at Donegal County Council to carry out an audit of all junctions between the Manor and Bridgend roundabout as a matter of urgency.

It follows claims that some major junctions on the route are not properly marked and therefore not clearly visible to motorists.

Local Cllr Paul Canning says that there seems to be a policy in place whereby road markings are removed and an unwillingness to provide proper junction boxes.

He’s warning that the vast number of black spots along the road is leaving it treacherous: