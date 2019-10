Over €3,000 worth of drugs have been seized following the search of a property in Letterkenny.

Last night Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit at Letterkenny Garda Station carried out a search warrant in the High Road area of the town.

€2,780 worth of cannabis and €350 worth of cocaine was seized.

One man was arrested at the scene.

He was detained and questioned and has been released without charge pending the submission of a file to the Director of Public Prosecution.