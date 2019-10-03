Ollie Horgan not writing off UCD

Finn Harps host UCD on Friday night at Finn Park in a tie which is crucial for both sides.

A Harps victory will move them nine points clear of the students with three games to play and would all but assure Harps of the play-off place. Should UCD win, the gap will close to three points.

There will be full live match commentary on Friday evening from the 8pm kick off with Dairmaid Doherty & Declan Boyle in association with B & S Credit Union Ballybofey.

Harps are without the suspended Daniel O’Reilly and Nathan Boyle.

Speaking on Thursday night’s “The Score”, Harps boss Ollie Horgan is not writing off UCD…