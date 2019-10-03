No timeline for reopening of extra beds on short stay ward

The Government has failed to give a definitive timeline as to when the rest of the beds on the short stay ward at Letterkenny University Hospital will reopen.

As part of last year’s Budget, a commitment was given then to reopen all 20 beds however so far ten have reopened on the ward with only five of them funded by Government.

The issue was raised in the Seanad today by Donegal Senator Padraig MacLochlainn who says the main factor preventing the ward reopening in full was the on-going HSE recruitment embargo.

Minister of State for Health Catherine Byrne says the opening of the remaining beds is still being considered:

Senator Padraig MacLochlainn says the solution is simple:

The full exchange here: