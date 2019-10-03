New opponent for Tyrone McCullagh in Golden Contract opener

WBO European Champion Tyrone McCullagh has had his opponent changed one day before he is due in the ring for his opening bout in the Golden Contract Tournament in England.

The Derry boxer will now face Razaq Najib after Mexican Carlos Araujo pulled out of the competition having failed to make the weight at this afternoon’s weigh-in.

McCullagh steps up to featherweight for the tournament as eight fighters battle for a two year, five fight deal with MTK.

In his professional career to date, McCullagh is undefeated in 13 super bantamweight bouts.