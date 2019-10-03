Donegal features prominently in cattle theft stats

Some 114 cattle have been stolen from farms across Donegal over the last 10 years.

According to official Department of Agriculture records over 2,220 cattle have been stolen nationally over the same period.

Using a conservative estimate of €500/head, these animals were worth €1.11m to farmers.

The Department figures show that less than 4% of the cattle stolen have been recovered.

Barry Cassidy, News Correspondent with the Irish Farmers Journal says farmers can take a number of precautionary measures: