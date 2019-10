Around 1 in 5 personal injury claims reported to two of the biggest insurance companies are believed to be fraudulent.

Aviva and AIG have both been appearing before an Oireachtas committee to discuss the rising cost of insurance.

Zurich have also been asked why they only reported 4% of suspected fake claims they received in 2018 to Gardai.

Donegal Deputy and Sinn Fein Finance Spokesperson Pearse Doherty says they have an obligation to refer those cases on: