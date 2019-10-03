Council urges people to remain vigilant as Storm Lorenzo progresses

Donegal County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team has been monitoring local conditions closely as #StormLorenzo progresses and is urging the public to remain vigilant.

Met Eireann’s status yellow wind warning for Ireland remains effective until 6pm this evening and there is a status yellow rain warning for Donegal until Friday at 6am.

The public is being asked to remain vigilant with regards to falling trees and debris. Trees are mostly in full leaf, so even moderate strength winds can bring down weakened trees and/or tree limbs.

Property owners and occupiers are being asked to check drains and gullies for potential blockages.

Sea surges are forecast along the West coast and the Irish Coast Guard is advising the public along coastal areas to ‘Stay back, stay high and stay dry’.

The Council is asking the public, property owners and occupiers of properties in areas susceptible to coastal flooding, to be vigilant.

Motorists are being asked to take extra care while driving during stormy weather and to be extra vigilant of cyclists and pedestrians and to be mindful of the risk of falling trees and debris.

There is also a risk of power outages and the public are being asked to be prepared and to check on elderly or vulnerable family and neighbours to make sure they are safe and warm.

Donegal County Councils Severe Weather Assessment Team will continue to monitor the situation and all Council Services are in a state of readiness as is the norm.

The Council can be contacted during normal business hours on 074 91 53900 and in the event of an out of hours emergency the Council’s Road Service can be contacted on 074 91 72288. For emergencies requiring the assistance of the Fire Service call 999 or 112.