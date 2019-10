A Donegal County Councillor has hit out over what he claims is a lack of action from Government to address water issues in West Donegal.

It’s after yet another significant water outage today which is said to be affecting the Cloughaneely and Gaoth Dobhair areas.

Irish Water says crews have been tasked to the scene and are currently working on the issue but the supply is expected to be out for much of today.

Cllr Michael Cholm Giolla Easbuig says the communities deserve better: