Storm Lorenzo: Emergency group to issue safety advice later

We’ll find out later what’s in store when Hurricane Lorenzo hits Ireland.

It continues to travel north-eastwards across the Atlantic, with Met Eireann due to give an update on the situation this morning.

Crisis management teams were put on standby last night, following a meeting of The National Emergency Co-Ordination Group.

High seas, strong winds and heavy rain are expected when the hurricane makes landfall as a powerful storm tomorrow.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy outlines what’s happening today: