Progress on eliminating overwhelming odour in South Inishowen

Work is said to be progressing in eliminating the overwhelming odour emanating from An Grianan Estate in Burt.

It’s understood that various trials are currently being carried out with a view towards reducing the odour-causing constituents such as ammonia from the digestate.

There was a major public outcry during the summer over the smell which came from the spreading of the digestate at the farm.

Local Cllr Paul Canning says the company are doing their best to address the issue and is hopeful that it will be resolved: