Derry boxer Tyrone McCullagh returns to the ring on Friday night in England where he starts his journey to try and secure a deal with MTK Promotions.

He’ll step up to featherweight to fight Mexican Carlos Araujo at York Hall in the Golden Contract Tournament as eight fighters battle for a two year, five fight deal with MTK.

In his professional career to date, McCullagh is undefeated in 13 super bantamweight bouts.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Tyrone believes he is the best fighter in the competition…