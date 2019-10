There were 36 people awaiting in-patient beds at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning according to the INMO with 11 on trolleys in its Emergency Department.

It’s the third most overcrowded hospital in Ireland today yet down two on yesterdays figure of 38.

University Hospital Limerick was the most overcrowded with 82 people waiting there.

Nationally, there were 556 people waiting at hospitals across the country today.