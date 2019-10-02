Excitment building to Harvest Rally – COC Tony Boyle



Donagh Kelly and Conor Foley in the brand new Volkswagan Polo R5 will be the top seeds for Saturday week’s Donegal Harvest Stages Rally based in Redcastle.

This will be the first Polo R5 to compete in Donegal and only the second one to compete in Ireland after Marty McCormick’s success at the Cork 20.

The level of interest in the final round of the Sligo Pallets Border Championship and Donegal Commercials, Donegal Motor Club Championship has exceeded expectations with over 130 entries.

The competitors will tackle three stages done three times as the event returns to Inishowen for the first time in eight years.

Tony Boyle is Clerk of the Course…