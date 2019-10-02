Donegal set to escape worst of Hurricane Lorenzo

Donegal is set to escape the worst of Hurricane Lorenzo.

Three weather warnings have been issued by Met Eireann ahead of the arrival of the storm.

A status orange wind warning is in place for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

A status yellow wind warning is in place for the rest of the country.

Finally, a status yellow rainfall warning is in place for the entire country.

It’s expected Hurricane Lorenzo will be downgraded to a powerful storm by the time it reaches our shores.

The National Emergency Co-Ordination Group is meeting this morning to discuss the latest forecasts and the measures that will need to be taken in advance of the storm arriving in Ireland.

Minister Eoghan Murphy says the storm will have a significant impact on coastal areas: