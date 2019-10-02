Council urged to hold briefing on 5G rollout

The Cathaoirleach of the Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District has proposed Donegal County Council hold a briefing on the rollout of 5G in the county.

Its emerged that planning permission is not needed for the installation of a 5G antenna but is needed for the erection of a mast.

Councillor Frank McBrearty says there are concerns right across the county, most notably in the Raphoe area which is home to the largest mast in Donegal.

He says the county development plan also needs to be looked at in relation to passing planning permission for masts: