Council issues advice ahead of arrival of Storm Lorenzo

Donegal County Council says its Severe Weather Assessment Team has been meeting in response to Storm Lorenzo and will continue to monitor local conditions closely as the storm progresses.

Met Eireann has issued a status yellow wind warning for Donegal effective from tomorrow morning at 9am until 6am on Friday morning and a status yellow rain warning will come into effect from tomorrow at 9am and will remain in place until 9am on Friday.

The council is asking people to be vigilant with regards to falling trees and debris. Trees are mostly in full leaf, so even moderate strength winds can bring down weakened trees and/or tree limbs. Heavy rain, coupled with falling leaves may block drains and gullies, leading to surface flooding and property owners and occupiers are being asked to check drains and gullies for potential blockages.

Sea surges are forecasted along the West coast from the southwest coast up to Donegal of 6m to 1m and the public are being asked to be extra vigilant along the coast. The Irish Coast Guard is advising the public along coastal areas to ‘Stay back, stay high and stay dry’.

The Council is asking property owners and occupiers of properties in areas susceptible to coastal flooding to be vigilant.

Motorists are also being asked to take extra care while driving during stormy weather and to be extra vigilant of cyclists and pedestrians and to be mindful of the risk of falling trees and debris.

There is also a risk of power outages and the public are being asked to be prepared and to check on elderly or vulnerable family and neighbours to make sure they are safe and warm.

Donegal County Councils Severe Weather Assessment Team will continue to monitor the situation and all Council Services are in a state of readiness as is the norm.