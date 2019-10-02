Calls for retention & restoration of Carn courthouse to be prioritised

Both the Minister for Justice and the Courts Service are being urged to fast track a structural survey of Carndonagh courthouse.

The courthouse has been closed since March due to health and safety concerns with services now housed in Buncrana.

It had been hoped locally that court sittings would be restored to Carndonagh in the interim with another suitable building identified but so far this has not happened.

Local Cllr Albert Doherty says the absence of the court is having a knock on effect on the community and local economy and the necessary works to the building must be prioritised: