Mick McCarthy hasn’t abandoned hope of Shane Duffy and David McGoldrick making his Republic of Ireland squad for next month’s Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Neither have been named in his 24-man squad for the games away to Georgia and Switzerland due to injury but the manager is optimistic that Derry man Duffy isn’t totally ruled out…

Greg Cunningham and Darragh Lenihan are both called up, with Enda Stevens suspended for the game in Tblisi.