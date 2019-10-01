McGee hits winner to send Cloughaneely to semi finals

Jason McGee hit an injury time winner for Cloughaneely who scraped through into the semi-finals of the Donegal Intermediate Championship thanks to a narrow win over Naomh Colmcille on Monday night.

Played under the lights of MacCumhaill Park, it almost delivered what would have been a big shock with Naomh Colmcille off Division Three pushing Division One Cloughaneely all the way.

And it took an injury time score from Donegal midfielder McGee to decide this contest – Cloughaneely coming from three points down well into the second half to eventually win by 1-10 to 2-6

They now play Aodh Ruadh in their Intermediate Championship semi-final.

Donegal GAA will later today confirm the times and venues for the Intermediate and Junior Championship semi finals.