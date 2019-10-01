Karl Lacey on Donegal, Oisin Gallen and Four Masters

Karl Lacy says Donegal will come together again towards the end of the year and there could be additions out of the club championship.

The county have put the disappointment of losing to Mayo firmly behind them and are planning for an attack on 2020.

The Four Masters man who is an Electric Ireland Minor All Star ambassador has been speaking with Oisin Langan on Donegal, Oisin Gallen and his own club’s championship…

