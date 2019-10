There are further calls on the Government to release the necessary funding to complete works at Greencastle Harbour.

Over 8 million has already been spent on at the harbour, including work on the breakwater but a further 8 million euro is needed to finish the project.

It had been anticipated that when the economy was progressing once more, the outstanding money would be released.

Local Cllr Martin Farren says that promise has been broken, and the time of action is long overdue…………..