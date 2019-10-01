Duffy to miss Ireland clashes with Georgia and Switzerland

Shane Duffy has been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland’s Euro 2020 qualifiers against Georgia and Switzerland.

Duffy picked up a calf injury while playing for Brighton against Aston Villa last week while Sheffield United striker David McGoldrick will also miss both games with a muscle issue.

With Richard Keogh out for the rest of the season and Enda Stevens suspended for the game in Georgia, there are also call-ups for Blackburn defenders Darragh Lenihan and Greg Cunningham.

Republic of Ireland squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth), Kieran O’Hara (Burton Albion, on loan from Manchester United)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Kevin Long (Burnley), John Egan (Sheffield United), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers), Greg Cunningham (Blackburn Rovers), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United)

Midfielders: Alan Browne (Preston North End), Josh Cullen (Charlton Athletic, on loan from West Ham United), Glenn Whelan (Heart of Midlothian), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), James McClean (Stoke City), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers)

Forwards: James Collins (Luton Town), Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Callum Robinson (Sheffield United), Alan Judge (Ipswich Town), Scott Hogan (Stoke City, on loan from Aston Villa)