Donegal Harvest Rally launch tonight

The launch of the 2019 Donegal Harvest Rally will take place this evening at the Boathouse, Redcastle at 7pm.

The rally itself will be run on Saturday week 12th October and returns to Inishowen after an eight year absence under Clerk of the Course Tony Boyle.

The top 20 will be announced tonight and it will include the entry of Donagh Kelly in a newly acquired Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 which he plans to debut at the Harvest.

The undoubted star of the 2019 ITRC was Callum Devine. The young Derry man comes in search of his first overall win in Donegal while local favourite Joe McGonigle in a Fiesta WRC is also seeking first Harvest win.

130 crews will tackle nine stages over 100km’s in Inishowen while the rally is a counting round of both the Sligo Pallets National Border Championship and the Donegal Commercials Donegal MC Championship.

Call into the Boathouse this evening at 7pm for the Harvest launch where refreshments will also be served.