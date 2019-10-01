Donegal fighters begin Ulster Championships this week

The Ulster Senior and Novice Boxing Championships start this week at the Dockers Club in Belfast.

Tuesday will feature the first night of action where there will be 15 contests down for decision and a further 18 bouts will go to the ring on Thursday night.

Donegal will have 8 fighters involved, Caroline Gallagher, Charlie Duffy, Oran Shields and Michael McConigley – Illies Golden Gloves, Denis O’Donnell – Dungloe, Barry McGinty – Lifford and Twin Towns duo PJ Kelly and John Lodder.

90 fighters in total weighed in for the championships last weekend. The action starts each night at 8pm.