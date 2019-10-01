Doherty to publish SF alternative budget

A tax on incomes over 140-thousand euro, a levy on second homes, and a hike in tax paid by publicly-traded property firms.

They’re some of the taxes that the wealthy should face according to Sinn Féin, as the party publishes its alternative budget today.

The party would use the proceeds to fund measures including two free GP visits a year and a billion-euro social housing plan.

Donegal TD Pearse Doherty is the party’s Finance Spokesperson. He says it’s only right that the richest should contribute more………….