Council urged to keep removal of gravel from Foyle on agenda

Donegal County Council has been requested to provide an urgent update on action being taken in relation to the removal of gravel from the River Foyle.

Concern has been raised locally on both sides of the border over the environmental impact of the works.

The North’s Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs said last month that no immediate plans were in place to pursue enforcement action and that they are awaiting the outcome of legal cases in the Republic before doing so.

Donegal County Council has confirmed that the issue is a live enforcement case.

Councillor Gerry Crawford says the issue however, must remain on the council agenda: