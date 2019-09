A Donegal County Councillor says residents in the Twin Towns are living in fear due to a recent spate of break ins.

Homes in both Ballybofey and Stranorlar were targeted last week while elderly residents were at mass.

It’s reported that one man has been arrested in connection with the incidents.

But Cllr Patrick McGowan says people are feeling unsafe in their homes.

He says while Gardai are doing their utmost, they are doing their job with a severe lack of resources and that must be addressed: