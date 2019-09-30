Seafood marketing scheme is a “smokescreen” – Cope

A government fund to support the seafood sector through a new marketing scheme has been dismissed as a “smokescreen” by a Donegal TD.

Earlier today, Deputy Pat The Cope Gallagher called for measures in the budget to support the seafood and fisheries sector in the budget, particularly in light of the possibility that the Irish fleet will be denied access to UK waters after October 31st.

Then, Agriculture and Marine Minister Michael Creed announced the “Seafood Scaling and New Market Development Scheme”, co-funded by the Government of Ireland and the European Union.

Deputy Gallagher says such a scheme is no good if there is no produce to market…………