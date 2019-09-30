More success for Donegal in Tidy Towns competition

Glaslough has been named Ireland’s Tidiest Town for 2019.

Donegal has been recognised in a number of categories with Letterkenny awarded tidiest town in the county and Buncrana Tidy Towns Initiative being named All Ireland Pollinator Award.

In Donegal, Buncrana has received a Gold Medal Award in Category E of the Tidy Towns Competition along with Letterkenny in Category G.

Meanwhile, Bronze Medal Awards have gone to Glenties and Carrigart in Category B and Raphoe has been recognised in Category C.

In the County Awards, Letterkenny has been named as tidiest town, Buncrana has been highly commended and Glenties commended.

Lettermacaward is the winner of the Endeavor Awards and Donegal Town highly commended in the Waters and Communities Award for the North West and West.

Elsewhere, Dungloe has been announced national winner of the Urban Challenge Award for architectural services to the value of €5,000.

Buncrana Tidy Towns Initiative has been crowned All Ireland Pollinator Plan – Local Authority Pollinator Award.

Dungloe Tidy Towns – Riverwalk and Raphoe Tidy Towns are runners up in the Sustainable Development Award category.

While Letterkenny Tidy Towns is the national winner of the CAINT! Award and Carrigart national Gaeltacht award winner.

