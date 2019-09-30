Long Lane residents “at their wits end” over fireworks

Residents in the Long Lane area of Letterkenny are said to be at their wits end over youths using fireworks in the area.

It’s understood that over the past week, the issue is almost a nightly occurrence and in some cases young people are launching the fireworks at passing cars and close to where people are walking.

Gardai have been notified and asked to carry out increased patrols.

Local Cllr Gerry McMonagle is appealing to those behind the incidents to stop but says there’s also an onus on parents to know where their children are………./