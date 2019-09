Donegal’s Joshua Magee has won his second ever event title, partnering Paul Reynolds as the Irish men took the men’s double crown at the weekend’s Czech Open.

In Sunday’s final they defeated Norwegian pair Torjus Flaatten and Vegard Rikheim in straight sets 21-16 21-18.

Magee’s win on Sunday comes three years after he won the Slovenian Open doubles title with brother Sam in 2016.