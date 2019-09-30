County Council concern at slow pace of Mica redress scheme

Serious concerns have been raised over delays in initiating the long awaited Mica Redress Scheme.

The Government announced 20 million for the scheme in May however, questions are now being asked as to what progress has been made to date and whether this figure will be increased further in the Budget.

Donegal County Council has stated today that it is being proactive in trying to move the scheme forward.

But Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen MD Cllr Martin McDermott says its Department Officials who ultimately hold the purse strings, and the pace of progress is alarming………